From Moscow to Bucharest, Kiev to Tirana, thousands of women protested across major Eastern European cities calling for equal rights and an end to gender violence as International Women's Day swept across the globe, epa images showed Thursday.
The gender pay gap in Europe is more pronounced in eastern countries, according to a 2017 World Economic Forum's 2017 report, with countries like Russia, Ukraine trailing behind the continent average, while issues like rape, sexual assault and gender violence also remain a hyper-controversial issue; Russia, for example, recently passed a law decriminalizing some forms of domestic abuse.