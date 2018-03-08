People take part in a march to mark the International Women's Day in Pristina, Kosovo, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ukrainian feminists and their supporters carry posters and placards during their rally in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A boy stands at a sidewalk with flowers in his hands while a woman cleans the floor outside her store in Tirana, Albania, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

A member of the Russian feminist movement attends a rally dedicated to the struggle for women's rights and against the Patriarchate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A Romanian woman holds red carnation flowers above her head during a protest against domestic violence in front of Interior Ministry Headquarters, in Bucharest, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A member of the Russian feminist movement attends a rally dedicated to the struggle for women's rights and against the Patriarchate in St. Petersburg, Russia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

From Moscow to Bucharest, Kiev to Tirana, thousands of women protested across major Eastern European cities calling for equal rights and an end to gender violence as International Women's Day swept across the globe, epa images showed Thursday.

The gender pay gap in Europe is more pronounced in eastern countries, according to a 2017 World Economic Forum's 2017 report, with countries like Russia, Ukraine trailing behind the continent average, while issues like rape, sexual assault and gender violence also remain a hyper-controversial issue; Russia, for example, recently passed a law decriminalizing some forms of domestic abuse.