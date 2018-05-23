An elderly Filipino Muslim woman joins protesters as they stage a demonstration marking the Marawi city siege first year anniversary, at the gates of Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hundreds of people in Manila Wednesday called on the Philippine president to end martial law in Marawi, a city on the southern island of Mindanao which was besieged last year by militants affiliated with the Islamic State terror organization.

The protest to mark the first anniversary of the start of the siege saw demonstrators, including Filipino Muslims and members of the Lumad indigenous group from the southern Philippines, chant slogans and carry banners reading "End Martial Law in MindaNow", an epa-efe journalist reports.