Police and demonstrators clashed in Paris as a mass protests against rising fuel prices and the cost of living in France entered its third week on Saturday and participants dressed in yellow vests broke through barriers to cause damage to a well-know monument in the French capital.
Police responded by firing tear gas and arrested some 122 protesters, according to sources in the interior ministry, as yellow paint was thrown at officers and daubed on the Arc de Triomphe in the Place de l'Étoile at the top of the Champs-Élysées, a national symbol.