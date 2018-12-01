Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) clash with riot police in a cloud of teargas during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) make a bonfire on a side street leading to the Arc de Triomphe as they clash with riot police during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) are sprayed with water cannons as they clash with riot police near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) set cars and barricade on fire as they clash with riot police on Avenue Foch near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Police and demonstrators clashed in Paris as a mass protests against rising fuel prices and the cost of living in France entered its third week on Saturday and participants dressed in yellow vests broke through barriers to cause damage to a well-know monument in the French capital.

Police responded by firing tear gas and arrested some 122 protesters, according to sources in the interior ministry, as yellow paint was thrown at officers and daubed on the Arc de Triomphe in the Place de l'Étoile at the top of the Champs-Élysées, a national symbol.