Quim Torra (center), the pro-independence president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, was among thousands of people attending a march under the banner "Self-determination is not a crime" to express support for a dozen Catalan separatist leaders who are on trial before Spain's Supreme Court on charges ranging from rebellion to misuse of public funds in connection with an outlawed independence referendum in 2017. EPA-EFE/J.J GUILLEN

Thousands of people rallied in Spain's capital on Saturday to demand an end to Supreme Court trials of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, who face charges ranging from rebellion to misuse of public funds in connection with an outlawed independence referendum in 2017.

The pro-independence president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, Quim Torra, several officials in his administration and members of separatist political parties were among those taking part in the demonstration.