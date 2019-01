A picture made available on Jan 29, 2016 shows a Boeing 767 aircraft of Japanese carrier Japan Airlines taking off at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 28, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A departure tax on every passenger leaving Japan by plane or by boat came into force on Monday, to finance initiatives which will assist tourists, according to the Government.

The 1,000-yen-tax ($9.21), will be charged on plane and ship tickets, and will affect both Japanese and foreigners over 2 years old or those who are in transit with stays exceeding 24 hours.