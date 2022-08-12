Armed man ends hostage-taking in Beirut bank after receiving his savings

Beirut (Lebanon), 11/08/2022.- Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, an armed man who took hostages, leaves the branch of a Federal bank in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 August 2022. According to initial reports, an armed man stormed a Hamra-based bank and is keeping employees and clients as hostages demanding to be given his deposits. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Beirut (Lebanon), 11/08/2022.- Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, an armed man who took hostages, looks from a Federal bank window, in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 August 2022. According to initial reports, an armed man stormed a Hamra-based bank and is keeping employees and clients as hostages demanding to be given his deposits. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese Bank customers stand at the area of a bank in Hamra area where an armed man took clients and employees hostages, in Beirut, Lebanon, 11 August 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

