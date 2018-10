Rescuers use a crane to remove a derailed train at the site of the accident in Yilan, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Rescuers uses crane to remove the derailed train on the site of accident in Yilan, Taiwan, early Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan Railways Administration on Monday said that the train that derailed a day before and left at least 18 dead and 187 injured near Taipei suffered a lack of electrical power, although the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

The driver of Puyuma express had reported problems with the electrical system before the accident, TRA's Lai Sui-chin said during a press conference as witnesses blamed an automatic train protection system failure and high speed.