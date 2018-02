Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu reacts during a church service in celebration of his 85th birthday at St. Georges Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Oct. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE file/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu resigned Thursday as a goodwill ambassador for Oxfam and expressed disappointment about the alleged involvement of executives of the British charity in a sex scandal in Haiti.

The 86-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner condemned the alleged actions of Oxfam staff in Haiti as not just immoral, but criminal, South Africa's Eyewitness News said.