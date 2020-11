New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's strong domestic spending has reduced its expected fiscal deficit, the government reported Tuesday, despite tough measures, including two lockdowns, implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to third-quarter data from the Treasury published Tuesday, the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) of the Oceanian country is NZ$3.2 billion ($2.18 billion), while data released in mid-September indicated that the figure was expected to reach NZ$6.5 billion. EFE-EPA