Taiwan will not abandon its goal of becoming nuclear free, the government said on Friday, even though its citizens opposed eliminating the country's nuclear energy by 2025 in one of 10 referendums held on Saturday.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has made it clear the country's aim to become nuclear free remains unchanged, government spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said on Friday.