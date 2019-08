US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) looks at his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai (R) during a press conference after ASEAN-US Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The United States is ready to continue talks with North Korea, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, a day after Pyongyang conducted its second weapons test in less than a week.

“We stand ready to continue our diplomatic conversation with the North Koreans,” Mike Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference in Bangkok with Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.