Venezuelan opposition supporters participate in a demonstration to demand the end of the crisis and express support for the self-proclaimed interim presidency of Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

A handout picture provided by Miraflores press shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an event with the members of the armed forces in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan opposition demonstrate to demand the end of the crisis and support the self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

(FILE) A combination of file pictures shows Spain's international news agency EFE's Colombian photographer Leonardo Munoz (L), Colombian journalist Mauren Barriga (C) and Spanish journalist Gonzalo Dominguez, who were arrested by the Venezuelan authorities on Jan. 30, 2019 (issued on Jan. 31, 2019). EFE/FILES

The three reporters from Spanish international news agency EFE who were detained this week by Venezuela's national intelligence service were released on Thursday and are in the process of being deported to neighboring Colombia, EFE was able to confirm.

They are Colombians Mauren Barriga, Leonardo Muñoz and Spaniard Gonzalo Dominguez. It is not known whether the Venezuelan driver accompanying Muñoz, Jose Salas, has also been released.