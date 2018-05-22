Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C), escorted by police officers, leaves the court during a break time of their trial in Yangon, Myanmar, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) escorted by police as he talks to media after his trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were detained in December for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act whilst covering the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, appeared at court on Tuesday for a hearing as their trial continued.

Speaking to reporters gathered outside the court house, Wa Lone said "They are trying to charge us with the documents which are easy to get online. We didn't violate the State Secret Act. We just did what journalists have to do", an epa-efe journalist reports.