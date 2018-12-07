Spanish National Police Superintendent Marcos Frias Barbens (R) takes part in a press conference in Sao Paulo on Dec. 7, 2018, following the arrest on Dec. 5 of Spanish fugitive terrorist Carlos Garcia Julia in that Brazilian metrópolis. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A view on Dec. 7, 2018, of the hall leading to the former Sao Paulo residence of Carlos Garcia Julia, a fugitive Spanish terrorist arrested on Dec. 5 in that Brazilian metropolis. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A man walks on Dec. 7, 2018, along Vitorino Camilo Street in Sao Paulo, where fugitive Spanish terrorist Carlos Garcia Julia lived prior to his Dec. 5 arrest in that Brazilian metropolis. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

An exterior view on Dec. 7, 2018, of the Sao Paulo residence where Spanish fugitive terrorist Carlos Garcia Julia lived in that Brazilian metropolis before his arrest on Dec. 5. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A Spanish man who was convicted for the politically motivated killings of five people in Madrid in 1977 and arrested this week in Sao Paulo had been living in Brazil since 2001 under a false identity, police said Friday.

Carlos Garcia Julia, 65, had entered Brazil via the remote northwestern town of Roraima from Venezuela, Interpol's regional representative in Sao Paulo, Reinaldo Campos Sperandio, said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Federal Police and Spanish National Police officials.