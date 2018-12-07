A Spanish man who was convicted for the politically motivated killings of five people in Madrid in 1977 and arrested this week in Sao Paulo had been living in Brazil since 2001 under a false identity, police said Friday.
Carlos Garcia Julia, 65, had entered Brazil via the remote northwestern town of Roraima from Venezuela, Interpol's regional representative in Sao Paulo, Reinaldo Campos Sperandio, said at a joint press conference with Brazilian Federal Police and Spanish National Police officials.