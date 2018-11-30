Two dozen Ukrainian sailors detained by Russia during a naval clash in the Black Sea have been transferred to Moscow after a court in Crimea, a territory that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, ordered them to remain in preventative prison pending trial for which they face allegations of illegally crossing into Russian territory, authorities said Friday.

Crimea's Russian-appointed ombudswoman Lyudmila Lubina told news agency Tass that none of the 24 men remained in Simferopol, the regional capital of Crimea, which has been administered by Moscow for four years despite there being no international recognition for Russia's claim to the territory.