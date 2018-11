An exterior view of the twin tower headquarters of the 'Deutsche Bank' in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, April, 9 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

German prosecutors and police searched Deutsche Bank premises in and around Frankfurt on Thursday in relation to suspicions that the bank helped clients set up offshore entities in tax havens and failed to alert authorities to possible money laundering, according to a report on the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The investigation focuses on two Deutsche Bank employees, as well as other unidentified company officials, the Frankfurt public prosecutors' office said.