Italy’s historic operas, which have been closed to the public because of the pandemic, have had to reinvent themselves, joining forces with television and the internet to keep the music on their stages and reach their home-bound audiences.
A photo provided by Teatro dell'Opera di Roma of a performance of The Barber of Seville directed by Mario Martone. EFE
