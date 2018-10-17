Devotees and members of Hindu organizations on Wednesday stopped several women from entering a temple in southern India despite a Supreme Court order that ended a ban on the entry of women of menstruating age into the temple, ruling it unconstitutional.
The protesters forced a woman who was accompanied by other family members - one of the few who dared to embark on a pilgrimage - to go back when she tried to cover the several kilometers between Pamba and Sabarimala temple, in the southern state of Kerala, as shown in the local television channels.