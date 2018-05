Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia standing inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh has asked the United Kingdom to extradite the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Tarique Rahman, who has been convicted in two corruption cases, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

Rahman, who lives in London in exile, is the son of the leader of the country's opposition, former prime minister Khaleda Zia.