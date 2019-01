A view on construction works before the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A view on construction works before the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A view on construction works before the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A view on construction works before the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Final preparations were underway on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar neighborhood in the Bangladeshi capital on the eve of the inauguration of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair.

Workers were seen working round the clock, putting finishing touches to get the site ready for the Wednesday inauguration, an epa journalist reported.