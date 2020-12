A photo of a glass of tequila served on 23 July 2020 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Diageo, maker of Don Julio tequila and Ypioca cachaca, has announced plans to make an impact on sustainability in Latin America through responsible consumption, reduced water use and greater workforce diversity. EPA-EFE/File

Diageo, maker of Don Julio tequila and Ypióca cachaça, has announced plans that aim to make an impact on sustainability in Latin America through responsible consumption, reduction of water use and greater diversity in its workforce.

The plan, to be carried out until 2030, aims to help reach the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Josafath Rodríguez, Director of Corporate Relations at Diageo for Latin America and the Caribbean, told EFE.