Cuba's new president, Miguel Diaz-Canel (C-R), speaks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's new president, Miguel Diaz-Canel (L), receives his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuba's new president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Saturday at Havana's Palace of the Revolution, representing the first official visit of a head of state to the island since former-President Raul Castro handed over power on Thursday.

Maduro, who landed in Havana on Friday night, is visiting Cuba to congratulate the new president, to ratify their two countries' close relationship and to meet with Raul Castro, who will continue to be the head of Cuba's ruling Communist Party until 2021.