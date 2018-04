Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends the April 18, 2018, session of Cuba's parliament in Havana at which he was officially nominated to succeed President Raul Castro (not shown). EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Photo provided by Cubadebate showing Cuban President Raul Castro (2nd from left) embracing First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel (l) during the April 18, 2018, parliamentary session in Havana at which Diaz-Canel was officially nominated to succeed Castro. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Cubadebate

Cuban lawmakers vote during the constitutive session of the IX Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (parliament), which will be responsible for electing the next president of the island, in Havana, Cuba, on April 18, 2018. EFE-EPA / Alejandro Ernesto

Cuba's current first vice president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, 57, on Wednesday was nominated by the island's National Assembly to succeed 86-year-old President Raul Castro,who has served two terms but has said he will now step down.

Diaz-Canel's official candidacy will now be submitted to a vote by the full Assembly, although the result will not be made public until Thursday morning.