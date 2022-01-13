President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, smiles during the signing of the Gas Aid decrees and the Alimenta Brasil program, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

The persecution of dissidents in China, Russia and Venezuela, the fall of fragile democracies in Myanmar and Sudan, and autocratic governments in Brazil, Hungary or El Salvador are some of the trends a new Human Rights Watch annual report published Thursday denounced.

The 700-page document, which reviews the situation of most of the countries in the world 2021, also highlights the deterioration of freedoms in countries such as Turkey, Thailand or Egypt, the "undemocratic" transfers of power in Tunisia or Chad and worrying abuses in the Philippines and India.