(FILE) - A commuter handles an iPhone launching the Chinese ride-hailing Didi Chuxing app at a street in Beijing, China, May 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing announced on Monday that it would invest $1 billion in its auto solutions platform Xiaoju, which will be upgraded to Xiaoju Automobile Solutions Co.

DiDi launched Xiaoju in April to provide various auto-related services, including leasing and trading, refueling, maintenance and repair, and car-sharing.