The sale figures of digital manga had surpassed their print editions for the first time in 2017 in Japan, revealing a new trend in the Japanese entertainment sector, according to a report published on Monday.

In 2017, digital manga sold 17.2 percent more with respect to the previous year and reached 171.1 billion yen ($1.6 billion) while those of paper manga fell 14.4 percent to 166.6 billion yen.