(FILE) Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (L) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi show documents after a signing ceremony where they formally established diplomatic relations between the two countries at Diaoyutai State Guest-house in Beijing, China, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Minister of Culture and Communication of Haiti said Wednesday his country will maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, two days after the neighboring Dominican Republic severed formal ties with the Asian island country and established new ones with China.

Communications Minister Guyler C. Delva said at a press conference that "every country is moving in one direction or another, but for now, it is with Taiwan that Haiti has diplomatic relations."