Women hold each other's hand as they pray during a Sunday service at Cosmopolitan Affirming Church in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb.17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu (L), Kenyan actress Sheila Munyiva (R) and Kenyan actress Samantha Mugatsia pose during the photocall for 'Rafiki ' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The director of a banned Kenyan film about a lesbian love affair said Monday an award received at an African film festival recognized freedom of expression.

On Saturday, lead actress Samantha Mugatsia took home the Fespaco award for best actress for her role in Rafiki, a movie that tells the story of two women who fall in love but are left with a tough choice to make.