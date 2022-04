Journalist Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Citizens for Freedom party (CXL), in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The legal representative of the newspaper La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, speaks to other media to report that, is the last rotation of its newspaper printing machine, in Managua, Nicaragua, 12 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

The director of Nicaragua's La Prensa newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, considered a "political prisoner" of President Daniel Ortega's government by humanitarian agencies, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison and ordered to pay a fine, the paper reported.

Judge Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodríguez, head of the Second Court of the Criminal District of Managua, also barred Holmann Chamorro from exercising his profession or office for the duration of the sentence.