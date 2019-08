Disabled people, their families and the professionals who care for them demonstrate in the Argentine capital on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to say "no" to austerity policies that undermine their rights and subject them to increasingly poor services. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Disabled people, their families and the professionals who care for them demonstrate in the Argentine capital on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to say "no" to austerity policies that undermine their rights and subject them to increasingly poor services. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

"No to austerity for the disabled" and "We vote too" were some of the slogans brandished Tuesday in Buenos Aires' Plaza de Mayo by people with disabilities, their families and organizations that provide them with services.