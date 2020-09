Karla Casillas, who will be a contestant in the next Miss WheelChair Mexico, a pageant to be held in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in January 2021, poses during a photo session on 27 September 2020 in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Karla Casillas, who will be a contestant in the next Miss WheelChair Mexico, a pageant to be held in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, in January 2021, poses during a photo session on 27 September 2020 in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Karla Casillas was born with a rare, incurable genetic disorder known as osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, an illness that forces her to use a wheelchair.

But that condition will not keep her from representing the western state of Jalisco in Miss WheelChair Mexico, a beauty pageant whose broader purpose is to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities.