View of the area where forensic experts work in the community of Arbolillo, in the state of Veracruz (Mexico), where the second largest clandestine grave in eastern Mexico has been found 09 September 2018 (issued 10 September 2018). EPA-EFE/MIGUEL VICTORIA

Dozens of people whose relatives went missing in the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz visited medical examiners' offices Monday to learn if their loved ones were among the 174 people found in a mass grave.

Since the state Attorney General's Office revealed the discovery on Thursday, the number of skulls found at the site has risen from 166 to 174, officials said.