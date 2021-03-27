A photo provided by archaeologist Regulo Franco of a 3,200-year-old temple mural that was discovered in late 2020 in the northwestern Peruvian region of La Libertad. EPA-EFE/Regulo Franco

The recent discovery of a 3,200-year-old mural has brought renewed attention to the impressive development and complex cosmovision of the pre-Columbian civilizations that lived in what is now Peru's northern coastal region.