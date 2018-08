The governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz, Miguel Angel Yunes, delivers a press conference in Veracruz, Mexico, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

The governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said Wednesday that his predecessor, currently jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges, will stay locked up despite a decision by Mexican federal prosecutors to withdraw one of the accusations against him.

"He (Javier Duarte) has both feet in jail and should remain there for many years," Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes told a press conference.