Four plastic bags containing the remains of two men were found in a residential neighborhood of this Caribbean resort city, the Quintana Roo state Attorney General's Office said.
The bags were spotted on Thursday.
Forensic investigators work at the scene where plastic bags containing the remains of two men were found on Thursday, July 26, in Cancun, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul
