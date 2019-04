epa07507706 A police officers stands guard during a public caning for having sexual relations outside of wedlock in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 April 2019. Aceh is the only Indonesian province that has implemented Sharia law. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

epa07507702 An Acehnese woman (C) who broke Sharia law faces punishment by public caning for having sexual relations outside of wedlock in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 April 2019. Aceh is the only Indonesian province that has implemented Sharia law. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

epa07507697 Men use their mobile phones to record a public caning for having sexual relations outside of wedlock in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 April 2019. Aceh is the only Indonesian province that has implemented Sharia law. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

epa07507699 Men use their mobile phones to record a public caning for having sexual relations outside of wedlock in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 April 2019. Aceh is the only Indonesian province that has implemented Sharia law. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A handful of activists, artists and intellectuals risk living outside the strict Islamic law in force in the Indonesian province of Aceh.

The district, located at the northern end of Sumatra, is the only one in the country where sharia law is in force.