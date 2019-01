Unpaid medical team provides medical attention to displaced Yemenis

A Yemeni medic (2-R) gives medical attention to displaced patients inside a medical tent at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 21 January 2019 (issued 27 January 2019). The civil war in Yemen has ravaged the country for more than three after the two factions, those supporting the led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, and the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement began fighting for control of the country in 2014. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni medic (R) checks a displaced child's hight inside a medical tent at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 21 January 2019 (issued 27 January 2019). The civil war in Yemen has ravaged the country for more than three after the two factions, those supporting the led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, and the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement began fighting for control of the country in 2014. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni woman holds her child, who is suffering from meningitis, inside her makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 21 January 2019 (issued 27 January 2019). The civil war in Yemen has ravaged the country for more than three after the two factions, those supporting the led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, and the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement began fighting for control of the country in 2014. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni medic (R) checks a displaced child's weight inside a medical tent at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 21 January 2019 (issued 27 January 2019). The civil war in Yemen has ravaged the country for more than three after the two factions, those supporting the led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, and the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement began fighting for control of the country in 2014. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni children wait to receive medical attention inside a tent at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 21 January 2019 (issued 27 January 2019). The civil war in Yemen has ravaged the country for more than three after the two factions, those supporting the led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, and the Houthi Shia Muslim rebel movement began fighting for control of the country in 2014. The conflict has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB