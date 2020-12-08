Nepal and China on Tuesday said they had measured the height of Mount Everest at 8848.86 meters, thus ending a long-standing dispute over the altitude measurement of the tallest peak in the world.
Dispute is over: Everest measures 8,848.86 meters high, say Nepal, China
Tents stand in the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal, 07 April 2017 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT
A man wearing a facial mask walks in front of the picture of Mt. Everest at Thamel, a major tourist hub, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Officials of department of survey watch live virtual broadcast ceremony to announce new height of Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A man wearing a facial mask walks in front of the picture of Mt. Everest at Thamel, a major tourist hub, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
World's tallest peak, Mount Everest, as seen from Namche Bazar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal 27 May 2019 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Mount Everest as seen from an aircraft over Nepal, 14 September 2013 (reissued 08 December 2020). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
