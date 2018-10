Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggis Turkish fiancee Hatice (2-L) waits with friends in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 October 2018. According to reports, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for being a critic of his country's policies, has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 02 October 2018 to complete routine paperwork. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 May 2012. According to reports Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for being a critic of his country's policies, has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 02 October 2018 to complete routine paperwork. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Saudi authorities said that Jamal Khashoggi, a renowned Saudi journalist and government critic, disappeared after leaving the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported Thursday.

Khashoggi disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul with his girlfriend, who was waiting for him at the exit of the building.