A Cuban police officer controls access to the Havana courthouse on May 30, 2022,where activists and dissidents Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maiykel Castillo, "El Osorbo," are on trial. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Diplomats fromseveral nations await permission from Cuban authorities on May 30, 3022, to enter the Havana courthouse where artists and dissidents Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maiykel Castillo, "El Osorbo," are on trial. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The trial of Cuban artists and dissidents Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maiykel Castillo, known as "El Osorbo," began on Monday in Havana amid heavy security measures.

Otero Alcantara and Castillo, for whom the prosecution is requesting seven and 10 years behind bars, respectively, have been in custody since last year and Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have demanded their "immediate and unconditional" release.