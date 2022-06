Riot police try to push back anti-government demonstrators on 21 June 2022 on the streets of Ecuador's capital. EFE/ Jose Jacome

A new round of disturbances erupted Tuesday in downtown Quito on the ninth day of anti-government protests in Ecuador, with indigenous demonstrators angered over the high cost of living clashing with riot police.

That violence occurred when groups of demonstrators were trying to make their way to El Arbolito park, the epicenter nearly three years ago of a wave of protests that brought the country to a standstill for 10 days in October 2019 and left 10 dead and 1,500 injured nationwide.