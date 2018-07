A handout photo made available by the Thai Navy SEAL on Jul. 6, 2018 shows Thai military personnel carrying equipment inside a cave complex during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their assistant coach, at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA/THAI NAVY SEAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thai authorities Friday confirmed the death of a diver who was a member of the teams trying to rescue the 12 children and their soccer coach trapped in a cave since Jun. 23 in northern Chiang Rai province.

The 38-year-old victim, identified as Saman Kunan, a former member of the Thai Navy's elite corps died Thursday as he ran out of oxygen while diving from the cave where the children are stuck.