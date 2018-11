Indonesian rescuers prepare to pick up body bags containing the remains of the victims of the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian authorities on Saturday confirmed the death of one of the divers searching for the wreckage of the Lion Air plane that crashed on Oct. 29 in the Java sea, with all 189 people on board feared dead.

The deceased was identified as Syachrul Anto, a member of the Indonesian Diving Rescue Team, who died on Friday evening.