A police helicopter carrying a boy that was trapped in a cave prepare for landing to evacuate him to a hospital, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A team of divers started on Tuesday the third mission to rescue the last four children and an adult who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand since June 23, after having successfully brought out the first eight people in the two previous operations.

The rescue team comprising 18 members from various countries entered the cave Tuesday morning with the aim of saving the remaining five people trapped inside, an official spokesperson for the operations said.