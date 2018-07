Photograph showing Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha looking at a map of the Tham Luang cave during the rescue a youth soccer team and their coach in Phuket, Thailand, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thai Government Spokesman's Office

Photograph showing Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha with family members of the youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Phuket, Thailand, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thai Government Spokesman's Office

Divers on Monday rescued an additional four members of a youth soccer team from a cave in north Thailand, where the squad and their coach have been trapped since June 23, bringing the total number of boys rescued to eight.

The eight children have already been admitted to the Chiang Rai hospital in stable condition, Narongsak Ossottanakorn, the province governor, said.