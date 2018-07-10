Thai soldiers and police officers evacuate a boy from a helicopter to a hospital after he was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, at an air force airport in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Divers are set to resume on Tuesday the rescue operation for the last four children and their coach who are trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand, amid heavy rain in the area.

After successfully extracting a total of eight boys from the cave in the first and second missions, the rescue team comprising members from various countries plans to continue the operation on Tuesday to bring out the remaining five people who have been trapped 4 kilometers deep in the cave since Jun. 23.