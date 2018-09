Photo provided by the United Nations showing Security Council rotating president and US Ambassador Nikki Haley speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Photo provided by the United Nations showing Security Council rotating president and US Ambassador Nikki Haley (center left) speaking during a Council session discussing Nicaragua on Sept. 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Elias/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A divided UN Security Council on Wednesday for the first time took up discussion of the crisis in Nicaragua, with the US and its allies denouncing the actions of the Daniel Ortega government and countries such as Russia accusing Washington of interference.

"With each passing day, Nicaragua travels down a familiar path. It is a path that Syria has taken, it is a path that Venezuela has taken," said US Ambassador Nikki Haley.