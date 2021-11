Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks before the US Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 1, 2021, after the magistrates heard arguments in two cases against a Texas law banning the majority of abortions. EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Demonstrators gather in front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, on Nov. 1, 2021, while magistrates heard opening arguments in two cases involving a Texas law effectively banning most abortions. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Supreme Court on Monday heard opening arguments from the Joe Biden administration and from abortion clinics regarding the alleged unconstitutionality of the Texas law that, in practice, bans abortion in that state.

Over three hours, the attorneys for a coalition of organizations and clinics providing abortion services and the federal government spelled out their arguments in two separate cases concerning the controversial law.