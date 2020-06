Dividing lands

An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man looks at a billboard showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) with the Hebrew caption "No! to Palestinian state" in Jerusalem, Israel, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A general view of the Israeli settlement, Ma'ale Ephraim in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 14 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A general view of the Israeli settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim and the Palestinian town of Al Eizariya in the background, West Bank, 19 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A Palestinian family in the village of Fasayil near the Israeli settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 14 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An old tank at the Israeli settlement of Shadmot Mehola in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinian workers at a date plantation near the Israeli settlement of Niran in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A herd of goats and sheep eats sweet pepper in the Palestinian village of Fasayil near the Israeli settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 14 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli flag seen at the Israeli settlement of Shadmot Mehola in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians at a water spring near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A young Bedouin with his flock of sheep near the Israeli settlement of Petza'el in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, 14 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man bathes in a water spring near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Overview of Israeli settlement Efrat in the Gush Etzion settlement block, the West Bank, 16 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man surrounded by sheep enjoys a water spring near the Palestinian village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 15 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A camel flock near the Israeli settlement of Petza'el in the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, 14 June 2020 (issued 26 June 2020). EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN