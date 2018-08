Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Australia's prime minister, facing a rebellion within his conservative ranks, backed away from attempts to mandate emissions-reduction targets in a bid to save his leadership, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

Malcolm Turnbull, 63 years old, has struggled to pass key parts of his legislative agenda and maintain his authority since elections in 2016 left his coalition with a wafer-thin majority.